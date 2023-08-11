OPSC announces fresh recruitment to 7276 Medical Officer Posts; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited application for fresh recruitment to 7276 posts of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Welfare Department.

The registration procedure will begin on August 18, while the last date of submission of application form is on September 18, 2023.

As per the official notification, the pay scale of Rs 56,100 in Level 12, Cell-1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances.

AGE

A candidate must have attained the age of 21(twenty-one) years and must not be above the age of 38 (Thirty-Eight) years as on the 1 day of January 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1985 and not later than 1 January 2002.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

A candidate must:

i) have possessed M.B.B.S. or equivalent Degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India,

ii) have possessed a valid Registration Certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act 1961 (0.A. 18 of 1961): Provided that, if a candidate outside the State of Odisha has not registered his name under the Odisha Council of Medical Registration established under Section 3 of the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961, he shall get himself registered as per the provisions of the said Act before issue of the appointment order.

iii) have possessed the required Conversion Certificates recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

EXAMINATION FEE

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted as per GA&PG Department Notification No. 9897/Gen, dt. 11.04.2022

Click here to read the OPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023 notification