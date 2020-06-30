Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam date which was postponed due to COVID19 outbreak.

OPSC has released notification for the written exam date for the posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer Posts. The exam will be tentatively fixed on 16 August 2020 in accordance with the then instructions and guidelines prevailing.

Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Posts exam can visit the official website of OPSC (opsc.gov.in) to check the exam details.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Screening Test Schedule for the posts of Medical Physicist due to COVID-19. The exam which is slated to be held on 10.07.2020 has been postponed till further notification. The exam date will be announced in due course.

The candidates can check the short notification regarding the postponement of test on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.