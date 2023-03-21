Opposition is lying for narrow political gains: Naveen Patnaik in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that the opposition has made allegations that the law-and-order situation in the state is precarious.

While keeping his statement in the State Assembly today, Patnaik said that if the law and order in the State was not in control, State would not be receiving investments. Events like Hockey World Cup, Rath Yatra and elections held smoothly, he added.

Here’s the Chief Minister’s reply in the assembly today:

The opposition has made allegations that the law-and-order situation in the state is precarious. They have said that Odisha is in a law-less state. I would like to counter the opposition with the following perspectives.

Investment – Getting investment to a state is a reflection of the law-and-order situation in the state. No investment comes when the Law-and-order situation is poor in a state. Odisha gets one of the highest investments in the country. Industrial production and Agriculture production – If we don’t have a conducive Law and order situation, we won’t have record industrial production year after year or record agriculture production year after year. Transport and major logistical movements is also an indicator of law-and-order situation. Our Railways makes one of the highest profits in the country and there is absolutely no problem in the transport situation in the state. Conduct of major Events – Whether it is Hockey World Cup, Ratha Yatra, elections or examinations, we have not had any dislocation in any of these events because of the law-and-order situation. Specific issues like communal harmony, left-wing, extremism or labour related issues – Odisha has been the best in handling all these issues. Growth and revenue generation are directly proportional to the law-and-order situation of the state. We record highest growth rates on a continuous basis and our revenue generation is increasing year after year.

So when opposition talks about lawlessness they should keep these facts in mind.

I have attended so many Make in Odisha Conclaves whenever an investor meets me the first remark he makes is what a peaceful state Odisha is. We are happy to come and invest because of the law and order situation and peaceful nature of the state.

No investor comes for investing his hard earned money if the law and order situation is not good. Odisha attracts huge investments because it is a peaceful state. When we host international events like World Cup Hockey our state is specifically appreciated for the law and order situation and peaceful nature of people.

Anyone who comes to Odisha or anyone who hears about Odisha their first impression is what a peaceful and beautiful state Odisha.

Odisha is progressing because it’s a peaceful state. People are peace loving and I am proud of the people of Odisha.

By accusing the state as Lawless you are insulting the people of the state. You are doing injustice to the peace loving people of Odisha.

In the tragic case of the murder of Late Naba Kishore Das, the only statement made so far is by me in front of this August House.

No police officer or any other authority has briefed anyone including the media on the sensitive case so far.

The investigation is still under progress and within the time frame given by law for filing of charge sheet and the same would be done.

Where did opposition find this point about the government saying that the accused person is mad or government trying to show that the accused person is mad?

The opposition is lying for narrow political gains. My government has always stood for justice.

In this particular case we have two objectives

Unveil the truth behind this murder To ensure conviction of those involved

We have followed all scientific procedures involving professional agencies, including those from other states and central government.

The entire investigation is being monitored by a retired High Court judge appointed by the High Court itself.

Even then, the opposition is accusing the government of hiding something in the investigation. This is deplorable and smacks of political opportunism.

I assure the people of my state that in all the sensational cases alleged by the opposition, justice will be done and the culprits will be convicted and when that happens people will judge the narrow political mindset of the opposition.

Police Stations are at the cutting-edge level in the delivery of police services to the citizens. My government is committed to further improve the functioning of the Police Stations in the state. Recently, Aska Police Station in Ganjam district has been adjudged as the best police station in India for the year 2022 which is a moment of great pride and honour for all of us.

In order to augment the capacity of the State Police, 36 Police stations were recently created / upgraded. About 2200 Police Posts under various ranks have been recently created for further strengthening of Police Force. At present recruitment process is going on to fill up more than 6500 posts in Police, Prisons and Fire service.

Odisha Police has been regularly taking feedback from the public about transparency and quality of police services under “Mo Sarkar”. The response from public has generally been very good.

General Administration & Public Grievances.

I have always believed that citizens are the soul of democracy and their welfare the very objective of politics. My government is committed to the service and the welfare of the people. Changing aspirations of the modern- day Citizens calls for transformative initiatives to match their expectations.

5-T and Mo Sarkar initiatives launched by my government are such initiatives. It envisages transformative governance for better delivery of public services.

I am firmly of the view that citizen satisfaction is the benchmark of governance. Keeping that in mind, under Mo Sarkar, we constantly take feedback from the Citizens. I am glad to inform that more than one crore calls have been made so far and actions have been taken for grievance redressal and institutional transformation.

To ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of public services, 566 services have been made online.

My Government is persistently endeavoring to provide employment to maximum number of youths of the State. Recruitment examinations are conducted regularly. During 2022-23, more than 8000 candidates have been recommended by the OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC.

My Government is constantly striving to develop Odia language and encourage those studying in Odia medium. To create a level-playing field for the Odia medium students in recruitment examinations, Government has undertaken all recruitments made through the written examination and the Viva-voce, if any, both in Odia and English except for the Language subject.

Lokayukta and Vigilance:

During the year 2022, the State Vigilance continued its drive against corruption by public servants with very good results. It has registered 287 criminal cases against 557 persons including 60 Class-I Officers.

In democracy, people are supreme and we are here to serve them.

My Government is committed to promote and implement all policies aimed at overall development of the State and to provide safe and secure environment to all its citizens. Our special focus is to ensure inclusive growth of the people and ensure transparent pro people Governance.