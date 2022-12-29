Opposition Corporators create ruckus in CMC Council Meeting over alleged corruption in Bali Yatra expenses

Cuttack: Alleging corruption in this year’s Bali Jatra expenses, Corporators of the Opposition BJP and Congress created ruckus during the 8th Council Meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

Some Corporators allegedly threw their microphones and glasses on the floor of the meeting hall to vent their ire over the alleged corruption in Bali Yatra expenses.

CMC Commissioner Pavan Kalyan stated that a probe will be initiated over the allegations of the Corporators. Internal audits of every work will be done and stringent action will be taken against those who will be found guilty, he said.

On the other, Cuttack Municipal Corporation Mayor Subash Singh denied the allegation terming it to be baseless. “Probe will be done and law will take its own course. This year’s Bali Yatra was very sacksful,” he said.