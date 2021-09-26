‘Operation Gaja’: Carcass of stranded elephant recovered near Jobra barrage

Cuttack: The carcass of the stranded elephant that was stuck near Mundali has been recovered in Jobra barrage near gate number 14.

On Friday, after hours of struggle to be rescued, the stranded tusker near Mundali bridge in Mahanadi river at Athagarh had lost its life late last night. Reportedly, the locals were present on the bridge to witness the tusker rescue operation till late night.

Thereafter, as the locals could not find the tusker standing in middle of the river, they used their torch lights to trace the jumbo. Later, they spotted the floating carcass of tusker in the river.

Earlier on Friday, two journalists identified as Arindam Das and Prabhat Sinha along with five members of ODRAF team were onboard the ODRAF boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the tusker stuck at the spot. While six of them were rescued in a critical condition and were rushed to SCB Hospital, Odisha’s noted journalist Arindam Das died after drowning in the river.

As per reports, ADG (LO) RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into the ODRAF Boat mishap in Mahanadi. Sharma has visited the spot.

The probe will include how journalists boarded the ODRAF boat that resulted in the death of well-known journalist Arindam Das.

Arindam Das along and his cameraman Prabhat Sinha were in the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) boat that capsized at Mundali during the rescue operation of the elephant stuck at the spot.

