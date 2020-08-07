Retirement planning is necessary for everyone. There are many options for this. National Pension System (NPS) is one of them. Any person can open an NPS account while in a job and can make regular contributions to the pension account. The responsibility of investing the amount deposited in the NPS is given by the PFRDA to the registered pension fund managers. They invest your investments in equity, government securities and non-government securities as well as fixed income instruments. You can also take advantage of tax exemption by investing in this account. Under NPS, under Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, you get the benefit of tax rebate on investments up to Rs 50 thousand.

You can open two kinds of account

The facility of opening two types of accounts is available in the National Pension System (NPS). Tier-1 account is a pension account. At the same time, Tier-2 account is a voluntary savings account. NPS subscribers who have Tier-1 account can open Tier-2 account. For this, offline or NPS portal can be used.

How to arrange for Rs 30 thousand monthly

We have considered the average age of the investor here as 25 years. At the same time, a monthly contribution of Rs 5000 has been made as base. If you join the scheme from the age of 25, then you will have to invest in it till the age of 60, that is, 35 years.

Monthly investment in NPS: Rs 5000 (Rs 72,000 annually)

Total contribution in 35 years: 21 lakh rupees

Estimated Return on Investment: 8%

Total amount on maturity: Rs 1.15 crore

Annuity purchase: 55%

Estimated Annuity Rate: 6%

Pension at the age of 60: Rs 31,750 per month

One time cash: 51 lakh

Note: Here we have done a calculation on purchasing annuity with 55% amount on NPS calculator. An annuity is a contract between you and the insurance company. Under this contract, it is necessary to purchase an annuity of at least 40 percent of the amount in the plan in the National Pension System (NPS).

How to open an online account

Before opening an account you must know first of all what documents are required to open the account. The following documents are needed:

Aadhaar or PAN card

Net banking facility for opening online account, debit card or credit card.

Passport-size photograph

Signed photo

Here the guidelines to open the NPS account