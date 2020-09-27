Covid recoveries

OPD of two hospitals in Sundergarh shutdown after doctors and staff tests COVID positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundargarh: The Sundargarh district administration have shutdown the outpatient department (OPD) of two government hospitals in Bonai sub-division for four days with effect from Saturday till Tuesday after a doctor and two staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Community Health Centre (CHC) at Sarasara and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Ghosara will remain closed from 3 pm on September 26 till 3 pm on September 29.

Related News

217 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city

Odisha records highest single day recovery with discharge of…

VSSUT closed after professor tests positive for COVID19

Cuttack city reports 254 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

However, emergency healthcare services will continue in these two hospitals.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha’s MoBus Resumes Operations To Puri And Konark On World Tourism Day

State

Six critical in gas cylinder blast in Odisha

Business

Diesel Price Falls Down While Petrol Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Prices In Bhubaneswar Falls Down Marginally On Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7