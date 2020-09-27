OPD of two hospitals in Sundergarh shutdown after doctors and staff tests COVID positive

Sundargarh: The Sundargarh district administration have shutdown the outpatient department (OPD) of two government hospitals in Bonai sub-division for four days with effect from Saturday till Tuesday after a doctor and two staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Community Health Centre (CHC) at Sarasara and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Ghosara will remain closed from 3 pm on September 26 till 3 pm on September 29.

However, emergency healthcare services will continue in these two hospitals.