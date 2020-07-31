OPD of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical In Koraput To Remain Shut From Today

Koraput: In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, authorities of the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical and College and Hospital in Koraput district have shutdown its Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) till further orders.

However, patients requiring immediate medical attention will be allowed for further treatment at the hospital.

A meeting was held in the office of the Medical Superitendent along with district Collector on July 29, and then took urgent steps for prevention of COVID-19 in the hospital.