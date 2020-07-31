OPD of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical In Koraput To Remain Shut From Today
Koraput: In the wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, authorities of the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical and College and Hospital in Koraput district have shutdown its Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) till further orders.
However, patients requiring immediate medical attention will be allowed for further treatment at the hospital.
A meeting was held in the office of the Medical Superitendent along with district Collector on July 29, and then took urgent steps for prevention of COVID-19 in the hospital.
- All routine OPD’s are closed until further orders w.e.f 31.07.2020.
- The general casualty/paediatric casualty/isolation ward & labour room will function as usual.
- Only emergency cases are to be admitted to the hospital.
- Only one attendant is to be allowed to accompany the patients.
- Wearing mask in the hospital premises is mandatory for all staff, patient and attendants.
- No outsiders are allowed to park their two wheelers/four wheelers inside the hospital buildings. The police deployed inside the campus may impose fine on defaulters as per law.
- Staffers of All categories should not leave their duty place without any intimation during this pandemic situation; any deviation will be viewed seriously.