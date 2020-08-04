OPD Of Medicine Department In VIMSAR Closed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur:  The Out Patient Department (OPD) of  Medicine department  in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district has been closed today, after nine some doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

In the larger public interest and in view to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, the medical authorities has closed the OPD of medicine department in VIMSAR, Burla today, informed VIMSAR durector Dr Lalit Meher.

The authorities have also issued a notice instructing all staff including doctors, nurses, attendants who have come in contact with the infected corona warriors to undergo quarantine.

Earlier, the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR)has been closed from July 15 till July 19.

