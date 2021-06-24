OPD of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to reopen from June 28

AIIMS OPD open from June 28
AIIMS Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The OPD at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will reopen from June 28 after a period of two months post the decrease in number of Covid patients admitted here.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday in the presence of senior officials, including Director of AIIMS Gitanjali Batmanabane and Medical superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty.

Earlier, the OPD was temporarily shut from April 26 due to the rapid rise in number of Covid cases including both patients and Covid warriors.

Except for few emergency services of AIIMS, all other departments had became inactive.

In addition, the departmental head has been instructed to shift the Covid negative patients from Suspect Ward of the hospital.

