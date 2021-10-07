OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik speaks on resignation rumours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik has spoken regarding rumours on his resignation and said that his decision on resignation will not be shared with people beyond his party. “The president post of PCC is not permanent, ” he said.

OPCC President Patnaik also said that he had written a letter to the High Command before the Pipili Election results were out and denied in the press conference, to throw light over what the letter contains.

“I will remain the president until the final decision of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and will continue to lead the party,” he said.

He added that there are a lot of qualified people in the team to lead the party as a president and said that he will suggest the names only after being asked by AICC. ” There is no reason for the members to get demoralized. I will not allow Congress to weaken till I am leading the party,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress Leader Sarat Rout has said that only Niranjan Patnaik can give the clarity regarding his resignation and nobody else. “Although every member is allowed resign as per their own willingness, Patnaik’s resignation will bring a negative impact if he does not clearly speak about his final decision soon.”

Similarly, Congress Leader Suresh Routray has also said that Niranjan Patnaik has not yet given a clear confirmation regarding his resignation. “Incase he has written his letter of resignation, it is still not sure whether it will be accepted or not as the General Secretary of AICC Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are engaged in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case,” he added.