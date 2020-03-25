Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik has contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund for COVID 19.

Patnaik intimated about it on his twitter handle saying: “As Covid_19 wreaks havoc across the world, it is time we came together to fight this invisible enemy. To help provide safety nets to the underprivileged who will be the hardest-hit during the lockdown, I have contributed ₹10 lakh to Odisha CM’s Relief Fund.”

Lauding Naveen Patnaik Govt Niranjan Patnaik wrote, “I take this opportunity to commend your government for the measures it has taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and minimize its impact.”

At a time when Coronavirus is ruling the roost and Odisha is in ‘lock down’ leaders across party line contributing for the CM’s COVID 19 relief fund seems a very positive step forward.