OOA to give cash reward of Rs 1L each to Odia players Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Cuttack: The Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) announced that it will honour two hockey players Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra from the state who were a part of Indian’s Men Hockey Team for historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra will receive cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for team’s Bronze medal following a spectacular clash against Germany today, as per the annoucement.

Earlier, Odisha Olympic Association had announced cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for Gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh for Silver and Rs 1 lakh for Bronze winners at Tokyo Olympics.

Similarly, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had also announced a cash prize of Rs 6 crore for each participant from Odisha for winning Gold medal, Rs 4 crore for Silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for Bronze medal.