OOA to give cash reward of Rs 1L each to Odia players Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

By WCE 1
odisha olympic association

Cuttack: The Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) announced that it will honour two hockey players Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra from the state who were a part of Indian’s Men Hockey Team for historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Amit Rohidas and Birendra Lakra will receive cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for team’s Bronze medal following a spectacular clash against Germany today, as per the annoucement.

Earlier, Odisha Olympic Association had announced cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for Gold medal winners, Rs 3 lakh for Silver and Rs 1 lakh for Bronze winners at Tokyo Olympics.

Similarly, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had also announced a cash prize of Rs 6 crore for each participant from Odisha for winning Gold medal, Rs 4 crore for Silver medal and Rs 2.5 crore for Bronze medal.

You might also like
State

Odisha: GST invoice fraud worth Rs 641 cr, 3rd mastermind arrested

State

Odisha CM hails Indian hockey team’s spectacular game

State

Odisha: Body of youth recovered from Mahanadi river in Cuttack

State

Matric offline examination concludes in Odisha, evaluation process to begin from Aug…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.