Only 29 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Twin City of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 cases in twin city of Odisha remain low on 27 February, 2022. Bhubaneswar registered 28 new Covid-19 cases today while Cuttack city (CMC area) recorded a single positive case today.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the total 28 positive cases registered today, 10 cases are quarantine cases while 18 cases are local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,56,273. The recovered cases are 1,54,690. The total deceased cases are 1183. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 378.

The lone Covid positive case reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC area) was from home quarantine.

The total cases in CMC are 55,998 while the total recovered cases are 55,519. Total Active cases are 50 while total deaths are 429.

The recovered cases in BMC and CMC today are 148 and 6 respectively.

Odisha reported 251 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,867.

Reportedly, among the 251 positives, 146 patients are in quarantine, and 105 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2828 active cases in Odisha.