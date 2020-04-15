NHM Director Shalini Pandit says 2 out of 41 under Covid hospital in Odisha

Only 2 out of 41 COVID 19 +Ve Cases of Odisha under hospital Care: NHM Dir Shalini Pandit

By KalingaTV Bureau
173

Bhubaneswar: Briefing press today at 4.30 pm NHM Director Shalini Pandit said that out of 41 positive cases in Odisha, only 2 persons are under COVID hospital care.

NHM Director Shalini Pandit briefing press in Bhubaneswar

Of the two, 1 person has already tested negative but because of his other complications he can’t be declared so, she added.

Of the total COVID 19 tests conducted so far in Odisha, only 1.08 % tested positive as on April 14, the NHM Director Shalini Pandit also said.

During the press briefing Pandit clearly explained how corona can be contained. She thanked Odisha people who have made it possible to keep the Corona positive number low in the state with their effort.

