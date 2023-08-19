Online tax scam in Odisha, police issues warning to people!

Bhubaneswar: Beware of Tax Refund Scam, warned the Odisha police on Saturday. The police has said that people have been defrauded by scamsters.

The police has further urged people not click on any suspicious link.

The police has asked people to immediately Dial- 1930 to report online financial fraud and to file a complaint to report any cyber crime on cybercrime.gov.in

This portal is an initiative of Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report cyber crime complaints online.

This portal caters to complaints pertaining to cyber crimes only with special focus on cyber

crimes against women and children.

Complaints reported on this portal are dealt by law enforcement agencies/ police based on the information available in the complaints.

It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing complaint for prompt action.

Please contact local police in case of an emergency or for reporting crimes other than cyber crimes.

National police helpline number is 112. National women helpline number is 181 and Cyber Crime Helpline is 1930.