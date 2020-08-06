Puri: More than four months after the Srimandir in Puri was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is considering to reopen the the 12th century-old shrine for public darshan with certain guidelines.

The SJTA is discussing on a proposal for online registration for devotees to offer prayers inside Srimandir, informed Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a member of SJTA, on Thursday.

According to the proposal , the devotees need to register online on a proposed website for darshan of deities at the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri. Among other things, identity proof and COVID-19 test report will be submitted by the devotees during the registration. Later, the devotees will be allotted the time for darshan of holy trinity, he said.

On Monday, a public interest litigation was filed in the Orissa High Court seeking reopening of the Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees.