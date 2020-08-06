Puri Srimandir

Online registration for darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple soon!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: More than four months after the Srimandir in Puri was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is considering to reopen the the 12th century-old shrine for public darshan with certain guidelines.

The  SJTA  is discussing on a proposal for online registration for devotees to offer prayers inside Srimandir, informed Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a member of SJTA, on Thursday.

According to the proposal , the devotees need to register online on a proposed website for darshan of deities at the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri. Among other things, identity proof and COVID-19 test report  will be submitted by the devotees during the registration. Later, the devotees will be allotted the time for darshan of holy trinity, he said.

On Monday, a public interest litigation was  filed in the Orissa High Court seeking reopening of the Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees.

You might also like
State

118 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar, 47 Local contact cases

State

Various freight incentive schemes introduced by Indian railways to boost freight…

State

Woman Thief Caught Red-handed By Locals In Bhubaneswar

State

Over 50 students, teachers climb hill daily in Keonjhar to get network access for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.