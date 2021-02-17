Bhubaneswar: An interactive session was conducted with the parents for the school of Biotechnology(KSBT), KIIT Deemed to be University(DU), on 6th February 2021. Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini, Director, Student Counseling, KIIT DU, Dr. Sasmita Nayak, Coordinator, Tutor mentor’s programme, KSBT and Dr. Srinivas Patnaik, Dean, KSBT were present during the aforementioned session to address the concerns of the parents.

Several issues were raised by the parents of biotech students such as difficulties in managing their children at home and keeping them motivated for the online classes. They were anxious to know the approximate time frame for the beginning of offline classes in campus.

Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini explained how important it is to have a safe campus life especially for the students and staff during the ongoing pandemic. She also assured the parents that students will be called back to the campus as soon as the COVID-19 crisis gets over and tentatively it might happen after July 2021.

The academics related queries from parents were addressed by Dr. Sasmita Nayak. She gave a comprehensive summary of online teaching, especially how the virtual mode of lab classes have been developed and modified to enrich the learning process.

Further, she mentioned that the preparatory classes for various competitive exams such as NET, GATE, GRE and TOEFL are scheduled to begin in February 2021.

Meanwhile, online mock tests and prep classes by Training& Placement cell, KSBT has begun for the final semester students. Parents also enquired about the possibility of students appearing in an improvement exam, since some of the students are having difficulty with online classes.

Dr. Nayak informed about the improvement exam scheduled for June 2021.She also highlighted how students may try for online training courses at various institutes to gather research experiences apart from their regular course work provided by KSBT. She advised the students to gain short term training experiences at various research labs inside and outside of KSBT once they are back in the university campus.

Finally, she concluded by mentioning the importance of regular interaction session with the respective mentors and how students must contact their mentors for relevant information. Dr. Srinivas Patnaik, Dean, KSBT assured the parents that KSBT as a team is committed to provide quality teaching and learning experience to the students.

An interactive session was also conducted with the students of the School of Biotechnology(KSBT), KIIT Deemed to be University(DU), on 22 nd January 2021. Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini, Director, Student Counseling, KIIT DU and Dr. Sasmita Nayak, Coordinator, Tutor mentor’s programme, KSBT were present during the aforementioned session to address the student queries.

Students expressed their concern about being indoor for a prolonged period due to the ongoing COVID crisis. They were eager to return to the University campus due to the difficulties faced in adjusting to the online mode of learning.

Dr. Sucheta Priyabadini counselled them to stay calm and explained the consequences of overcrowding in the current scenario, considering the huge student population of KIIT DU including the teaching and non-teaching staff.

She also provided few examples where institutes had started the offline classes, but closed immediately due to occurrence of COVID outbreaks. Dr. Sasmita Nayak also supported her statement and talked about the urgency of the situation that warrants online mode of teaching and learning.

She advised students regarding academics related issues. She highlighted on the new virtual mode of teaching lab classes, where recorded videos are generated by faculties to enhance student learning. She especially suggested the final semester students to explore online workshops and computational learning programmes apart from their course work provided by KSBT.

She spoke about doing short term internship projects in various research labs inside and outside of KSBT once the students return to the university campus. There were also deliberations on how the students could get in to various activities and hobbies to support their mental health and remain focused.

Dr. Nayak mentioned that doubt clearing classes and improvement exams are scheduled to support the students who may need extra help for learning. At the end, students were advised to remain regular during the tutor mentor’s session and contact their respective mentors for guidance.