Online form fill-up for special matric exam begins today in Odisha

Cuttack: The online filling up of forms for the special matric exam which is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) begins today.

The matric students who were unhappy with the marks given in the alternate assessment method can appear for the offline exam which will continue till August 5.

Online form fill-up for the same will be open from July 5 to 14 and can apply on www.bseodisha.ac.in. No fee is required.

Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the examination centres.

As per the timetable, First language will be conducted on July 30 (Friday), followed by Second Language on July 31 (Saturday), Mathematics on August 2 (Monday), Science of August 3 (Tuesday), Social Science of August 4 (Wednesday) and Third Language on August 5 (Thursday).

The examination will be held from morning 10 AM till 12 PM.