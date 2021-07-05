Online form fill-up for special matric exam begins today in Odisha

By WCE 1
special matric exam

Cuttack: The online filling up of forms for the special matric exam which is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) begins today.

The matric students who were unhappy with the marks given in the alternate assessment method can appear for the offline exam which will continue till August 5.

Online form fill-up for the same will be open from July 5 to 14 and can apply on www.bseodisha.ac.in. No fee is required.

Related News

Covid-19 : Over one crore people vaccinated with first dose…

Deputy LoP Bishnu Sethi tests COVID-19 positive,…

Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed at the examination centres.

As per the timetable, First language will be conducted on July 30 (Friday), followed by Second Language on July 31 (Saturday), Mathematics on August 2 (Monday), Science of August 3 (Tuesday), Social Science of August 4 (Wednesday) and Third Language on August 5 (Thursday).

The examination will be held from morning 10 AM till 12 PM.

You might also like
State

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check gold rates here

State

Odisha reports 2,803 fresh Covid-19 cases

State

Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

State

Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.