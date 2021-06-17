Online application for several teacher & other posts ending soon, check details

teacher job

If you are searching for a job, you have an opportunity to apply. The Cantonment Board, Allahabad has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 37 posts of Science Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Math Teacher, Art Teacher and other.

However, the interested and eligible persons should keep in mind that June 21, 2021 is the last date for application.

Details of Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021:

Last Date of submission of application form: June 21, 2021 (5 PM)

Name and number of posts:

  • Hindi Teacher: 4 Posts
  • Science Teacher: 5 Posts
  • Social Science Teacher: 5 Posts
  • Math Teacher: 6 Posts
  • Sanskrit: 2 Posts
  • English Teacher: 4 Posts
  • Art Teacher: 3 Posts
  • Computer Teacher: 3 Posts
  • General Teacher: 3 Posts
  • Sport Teacher: 2 Posts
Eligibility for Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021:

Name of the Posts Qualification
Hindi Teacher BA /MA & B.Ed & TET/CTET
Science Teacher B.Sc./M.Sc., B.Ed. & TET/CTET
Social Science Teacher BA/MA & B.Ed. & TET/CTET
Math Teacher B.Sc / M.Sc / M.A in Maths & B.Ed & TET / CTET
Sanskrit Teacher B.A / Sanskrit/ M.A & B.Ed & TET / CTET
English Teacher B.A / MA & B.Ed & TET / CTET
Art Teacher B.A / M.A with Bombay Art & TET / CTET
Computer Teacher B.C.A / M.C.A / B.Tech in Computer Science / Application
General Teacher B.A / B.Ed / D.Ed / D.El.E.D & TET / CTET
Sport Teacher B.P.Ed / M.P.Ed

 

How to Apply for Cantonment Board, Allahabad Recruitment 2021:

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Cantonment Board, Allahabad (link given below) and email the application and self-attested photocopies of testimonials or certificates to [email protected] with CC to [email protected] on or before June 21, 2021.

Click here for the official notification. 

Read the officail notifiaction:

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2021

