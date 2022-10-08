Online Application for OTET to begin from October 10

Bhubaneswar: The online application for the second Odisha Teachers’ Eligibility Test (OTET) will start from October 10. Interested candidates can visit www.bseodisha.ac.in to apply.

As per reports, the online application process will commence at 10 am on October 10, 2022 to continue till October 19. The Board of Secondary Education conducts this test. To get appointed as a Primary teacher in Odisha a candidate is required to have passed the OTET exam.

OTET exam is conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates planning to become a teacher of classes I to VIII in government, private, or aided schools in the state of Odisha.

OTET exam is conducted for two categories including Category A and Category B for two papers namely Paper I and Paper-II. Category A is for Class I to Class V and Category B is for Class VI to Class VIII.