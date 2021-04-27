Online Application For Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment 2021 Begins, Check Details

The online application process for sailors for Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) has started.

According to the notification, the vacancies will be earmarked in a state-wise manner. For the total of 2500 vacancies, approximately 10000 candidates will be called for written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The cut-off marks for appearing in the written examination may vary from state to state.

Vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: April 26

Last date for online application: April 30

Name and number of posts:

Total posts: 2500 Posts

Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA): 500 Posts

Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): 2000 Posts

Educational qualification:

Artificer Apprentice (AA): Qualified in 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR): Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: – Chemistry

Age: Candidates should be born between February 1, 2001 and July 31, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Salary: Rs.47,600/- to 69,100/- per month + Other.

Selection Process: As per candidate’s performance in Physical Test, Medical Test & Written Examination.

How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website from 26 Apr to 30 Apr 21.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.