Online Application For Around 4000 Govt Posts Begins, Apply Soon

People seeking a job amid the ongoing COVID pandemic have a reason to cheer as massive recruitment drive for government job has started. The Karnataka State Police Department has released a notification for Constable (Civil) Posts.

As per the notification, around 4000 vacancies of Constable (Civil) will be filled up during the recruitment process.

Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

  • Beginning of online application: April 23, 2021
  • Last date for online application: May 31, 2021

Regional-wise vacancy:

  • Bangalore (Nagara): 1500
  • Hubli: Dharward: 200
  • Mysore (Nagara): 180
  • Shimogga: 180
  • Mangalore: 155
  • Belgavi: 150
  • Mandya: 145
  • Bangalore (District): 135
  • Ramanagara: 130
  • Uttarakannada: 130
  • Tumkur: 126
  • Mysore (District): 115
  • Chikbalapur: 110
  • Hassan: 105
  • Udupi: 90
  • Gadag: 79
  • Belagavi: 78
  • Dakshina Kannada Mangalore: 75
  • Railways Bangalore:70
  • Chitradurga: 70
  • Chamarajnagar: 65
  • Chikkamagaluru: 57
  • Kodagu: 55

Educational Qualification KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th or equivalent are eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The applicant should be between 18 to 25 years. However, there will be relaxation of age for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Procedure: The candidates will be selected as per their performances in both written test and interview.

How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode till May 31, 2021.

Application Fee: Applicants who belong to the general/ 2A/ 2B/ 3A/ 3B categories will have to pay Rs 250 while the SC and ST candidates will be charged Rs 100.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to apply online.

Read the notification here: 

