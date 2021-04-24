Online Application For Around 4000 Govt Posts Begins, Apply Soon
People seeking a job amid the ongoing COVID pandemic have a reason to cheer as massive recruitment drive for government job has started. The Karnataka State Police Department has released a notification for Constable (Civil) Posts.
As per the notification, around 4000 vacancies of Constable (Civil) will be filled up during the recruitment process.
Vacancy Details:
Important Dates:
- Beginning of online application: April 23, 2021
- Last date for online application: May 31, 2021
Regional-wise vacancy:
- Bangalore (Nagara): 1500
- Hubli: Dharward: 200
- Mysore (Nagara): 180
- Shimogga: 180
- Mangalore: 155
- Belgavi: 150
- Mandya: 145
- Bangalore (District): 135
- Ramanagara: 130
- Uttarakannada: 130
- Tumkur: 126
- Mysore (District): 115
- Chikbalapur: 110
- Hassan: 105
- Udupi: 90
- Gadag: 79
- Belagavi: 78
- Dakshina Kannada Mangalore: 75
- Railways Bangalore:70
- Chitradurga: 70
- Chamarajnagar: 65
- Chikkamagaluru: 57
- Kodagu: 55
Educational Qualification KSP Constable Recruitment 2021: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th, 12th or equivalent are eligible to apply.
Age Limit: The applicant should be between 18 to 25 years. However, there will be relaxation of age for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Selection Procedure: The candidates will be selected as per their performances in both written test and interview.
How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode till May 31, 2021.
Application Fee: Applicants who belong to the general/ 2A/ 2B/ 3A/ 3B categories will have to pay Rs 250 while the SC and ST candidates will be charged Rs 100.
Click here to visit the official website.
Read the notification here: