Online Application For 2213 Police SI, Sergeant Posts Begins; Apply Soon to get salary as per 7th Pay Commission

If you are interested and looking forward for the job in police sector here is a golden opportunity for you. Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, you can fulfill your wishes/dreams of getting a police job by taking part in the online application process of Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC).

The BPSSC recently released a notification to fill the vacant 2213 posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant which are Level 6 post that comes in a Pay Matrix of Rs 35400- Rs 112400 as per 7th Pay Commission.

Here are details about the job:

Beginning of application process: August 16, 2020

Last date of application process: September 24, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Total: 2213 Vacancy

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) : 1998 posts

: 1998 posts Sergeant: 215 posts

How to apply:

In order to apply online for the posts of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant you have to first of visit the official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in), then click on Apply Online for SI and Sergeant posts in Bihar Police. Make the fee payment after completing the registration process and fill the online application form by entering the required details.

Application Fee:

The candidates who belong to the category of OBC/BC/EWC/General will have to pay a fee of Rs 700 while the SC/ST applicants will have to pay only Rs 400.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor’s Degree before August 1, 2020.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected for the posts based on the performance of both written and physical tests.

Salary: (Post Level Pay Scale)

Sub Inspector (SI) Level 6: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Sergeant Level 6: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Interested candidates can Click Here to go through the official notification and get more details about the recruitment process.

Interested candidates can Click Here to go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission.