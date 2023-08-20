Onion price rise leaves Odisha households struggling; Rate reached to Rs 35/kg

Bhubaneswar: A sharp surge in onion prices has left households across Odisha grappling with increased expenses. This concerning escalation follows the recent spike in tomato prices, adding to the burden on consumers. Over the past 12 days, the price of onions has skyrocketed by Rs 10, reaching Rs 35 per kg from the previous rate of Rs 25 per kg.

In the capital city of Bhubaneswar, onions are being retailed at varying rates between Rs 35 to 40 per kg across different markets.

Expressing concern, consumers have highlighted the importance of government intervention to alleviate the rising costs of essential vegetables.

In response to the mounting price pressure, the government took action by imposing a 40 percent export duty on onion exports until December 31. This move was communicated through a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification, effective immediately, will remain in effect up to and including December 31, 2023. The exorbitant prices of various vegetables, including onions, potatoes, and tomatoes, have surged in recent weeks. In response to the soaring tomato prices, the government decided to cap tomato prices at Rs 40 per kg starting from August 20, with the aim of stabilizing costs for consumers.