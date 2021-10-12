ONGC Recruitment 2021: Notification for 400 vacant posts issued, apply soon to get salary up to Rs 60,000
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 400 vacant posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply and those selected will receive a basic pay of Rs 60,000 on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Import dates:
- Start date of online registration of application: October 11, 2021
- Last date of online registration of application: November 1, 2021
ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacant posts and numbers
- Assistant executive engineer (cementing) mechanical: 7
- Assistant executive engineer (cementing) petroleum: 1
- Assistant executive engineer civil: 24
- Assistant executive engineer drilling: 32
- Assistant executive engineer electrical: 54
- Assistant executive engineer electronics: 6
- Assistant executive engineer instrumentation: 42
- Assistant executive engineer mechanical: 44
- Assistant executive engineer (production) mechanical: 17
- Assistant executive engineer (production) chemical: 18
- Assistant executive engineer (production) petroleum: 13
- Assistant executive engineer (reservoir): 13
- Assistant executive engineer environment: 5
- Chemist: 19
- Geologist: 36
- Geophysicist (surface): 28
- Geophysicist (wells): 14
- Materials management officer: 17
- Transport officer: 10
How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021?
Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the official ONGC website from 11 October to 1 November 2021.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 application fees
Candidates coming under the General, EWS and OBC will have to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 300. However, other candidates can apply free of cost.
Educational qualifications for ONGC Recruitment 2021
- Assistant executive engineer (cementing) mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer (cementing) petroleum: Graduate degree in petroleum engineering
- Assistant executive engineer civil: Graduate degree in civil engineering
- Assistant executive engineer drilling: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer electrical: Graduate degree in electrical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer electronics: Graduate degree in electronics, E&T, or telecom engineering or post graduation in physics
- Assistant executive engineer instrumentation: Graduate degree in instrumentation engineering
- Assistant executive engineer mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer (production) mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer (production) chemical: Graduate degree in chemical engineering
- Assistant executive engineer (production) petroleum: Graduate degree in petroleum engineering
- Assistant executive engineer (reservoir): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
- Assistant executive engineer environment: Engineering graduate in environment engineering or environment science and so on
- Chemist: Post-graduation degree in chemistry
- Geologist: Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
- Geophysicist (surface): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
- Geophysicist (wells): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
- Materials management officer: Graduate degree in any engineering
- Transport officer: Graduate degree in mechanical or auto engineering