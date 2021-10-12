ONGC Recruitment 2021: Notification for 400 vacant posts issued, apply soon to get salary up to Rs 60,000

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 400 vacant posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply and those selected will receive a basic pay of Rs 60,000 on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Import dates:

Start date of online registration of application: October 11, 2021

Last date of online registration of application: November 1, 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacant posts and numbers

Assistant executive engineer (cementing) mechanical: 7

Assistant executive engineer (cementing) petroleum: 1

Assistant executive engineer civil: 24

Assistant executive engineer drilling: 32

Assistant executive engineer electrical: 54

Assistant executive engineer electronics: 6

Assistant executive engineer instrumentation: 42

Assistant executive engineer mechanical: 44

Assistant executive engineer (production) mechanical: 17

Assistant executive engineer (production) chemical: 18

Assistant executive engineer (production) petroleum: 13

Assistant executive engineer (reservoir): 13

Assistant executive engineer environment: 5

Chemist: 19

Geologist: 36

Geophysicist (surface): 28

Geophysicist (wells): 14

Materials management officer: 17

Transport officer: 10

How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the official ONGC website from 11 October to 1 November 2021.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 application fees

Candidates coming under the General, EWS and OBC will have to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 300. However, other candidates can apply free of cost.

Educational qualifications for ONGC Recruitment 2021