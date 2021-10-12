ONGC Recruitment 2021: Notification for 400 vacant posts issued, apply soon to get salary up to Rs 60,000

ONGC Recruitment 2021

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 400 vacant posts. The eligible and interested candidates can apply and those selected will receive a basic pay of Rs 60,000 on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Import dates:

  • Start date of online registration of application: October 11, 2021
  • Last date of online registration of application: November 1, 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacant posts and numbers

  • Assistant executive engineer (cementing) mechanical: 7
  • Assistant executive engineer (cementing) petroleum: 1
  • Assistant executive engineer civil: 24
  • Assistant executive engineer drilling: 32
  • Assistant executive engineer electrical: 54
  • Assistant executive engineer electronics: 6
  • Assistant executive engineer instrumentation: 42
  • Assistant executive engineer mechanical: 44
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) mechanical: 17
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) chemical: 18
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) petroleum: 13
  • Assistant executive engineer (reservoir): 13
  • Assistant executive engineer environment: 5
  • Chemist: 19
  • Geologist: 36
  • Geophysicist (surface): 28
  • Geophysicist (wells): 14
  • Materials management officer: 17
  • Transport officer: 10

How to Apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply on the official ONGC website from 11 October to 1 November 2021.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 application fees

Candidates coming under the General, EWS and OBC will have to pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 300. However, other candidates can apply free of cost.

Educational qualifications for ONGC Recruitment 2021

  • Assistant executive engineer (cementing) mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer (cementing) petroleum: Graduate degree in petroleum engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer civil: Graduate degree in civil engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer drilling: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer electrical: Graduate degree in electrical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer electronics: Graduate degree in electronics, E&T, or telecom engineering or post graduation in physics
  • Assistant executive engineer instrumentation: Graduate degree in instrumentation engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) mechanical: Graduate degree in mechanical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) chemical: Graduate degree in chemical engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer (production) petroleum: Graduate degree in petroleum engineering
  • Assistant executive engineer (reservoir): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
  • Assistant executive engineer environment: Engineering graduate in environment engineering or environment science and so on
  • Chemist: Post-graduation degree in chemistry
  • Geologist: Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
  • Geophysicist (surface): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
  • Geophysicist (wells): Post-graduation degree in relevant streams
  • Materials management officer: Graduate degree in any engineering
  • Transport officer: Graduate degree in mechanical or auto engineering

Click here to read the ONGC Recruitment 2021 notification

Click here to visit the official website.

