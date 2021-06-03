ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Before This Date

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of several vacant posts.

The online application, which has started from June 2 will end on June 6, 2021. However, the applicants should keep in mind that the selected candidates will be posted only on purely contract basis.

Details of ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates:

Beginning of submission of online application: June 2, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: June 6, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)): 6 Posts

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO): 2 Posts

Medical Officer (Occupational Health): 1 Post

Visiting Specialists (Panvel): 3 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Field Medical Officers (FMO) (Onshore/ Offshore posting (14 days on/off)), General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).

Medical Officer (Occupational Health): Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.).

Visiting Specialists (Panvel): MD (Paediatrics/General Medicines).

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for male candidates applying for Field Medical Officer (Offshore) is 60 years of age as on 30/06/2022.

The upper age limit for female candidates applying for Field Medical Officer (Offshore) is 45 years. However, Female employees can be posted to offshore after attaining 45 years of age subject to medical clearance.

For the remaining posts there is no maximum age limit for applying.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 2 to 6 June 2021.

Selection Criteria: The candidates will be selected on the basis of qualifications and interviews.

