Bhanjanagar: As many as 13 persons were injured and one woman killed as the cargo auto in which they were travelling overturned near Mareipat road under Gangpur police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Renu Nayak, a resident of Dimbiripalli village.

Sources said, all of the persons were working as labourers and they were travelling from their village to another place for work, when the cargo auto lost its balance and overturned near Mareipat road . Following which one woman was killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries.

The injured has been rescued by the locals and sent to Bhanjanagar hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.

On being informed, Gangapur police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.