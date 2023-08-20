One trampled by elephant in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a recent incident, an elderly man was trampled by an elephant. The incident took place near a jungle near the Makadachuan village in Balangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalini Nanda of Atgaon village of the district.

Reportedly, Nanda had gone to the forest to collect twigs when her encounter with the elephant took place. Officials from the Forest department and police have reached the spot.

However, the local people have expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in response by the concerned authorities.