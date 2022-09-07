One Quintal Ganja Seized In Bhubaneswar, 5 Detained

Bhubaneswar: As much as one quintal ganja has been seized in the temple city of Odisha that is Bhuabaneswar in late night hours on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Aiginia area under Khandagiri police limits. As many as five people have been detained by the police.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is said to be around seven lakh rupees. An expensive luxury car has been seized from them.

The contraband was supposed to be sold in Jatni area under Khurda district. The police is conducting further questioning in this matter.

All the five drug peddlers detained in this case shall be court forwarded today.

Further details in this matter is awaited.