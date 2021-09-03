One of its kind! Odisha CM inaugurates Nimantran Restaurant in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ‘Nimantran’ restaurant on the occasion of the 42nd Foundation Day of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) on Friday.

The ‘Nimantran’ restaurant, which is located near Ramadevi Women’s University on the Janpath, will be looked after by OTDC. It is aimed at serving authentic Odia cuisine, so that they get popularized.

This restaurant is the first ‘Nimantran’ chain of restaurants. The OTDC has chalked plans to open similar restaurants at Puri Blue Flag Beach and Rani Bakhri (Queen’s Palace) of Sambalpur.

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to the employees of OTDC and on the occasion of the foundation day and hailed the Corporation for opening the ‘Nimantran’ restaurant. He hoped that the typical Odia cuisines would get promoted and popularized among the people.

“The local cuisine helps a tourist to get a sense of knowing about the area and its people. The tourism and cuisines will definitely get popular through the ‘Nimantran’ restaurant of OTDC,” said Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi while speaking about the one of its kinds restaurant in the State.

Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Surendra Kumar, OTDC Chairperson Srimayee Mishra, and Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav were among other officials present on the occasion.