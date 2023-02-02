One of its kind in Odisha! KIMS doctor performs hybrid repair of aorta on woman patient

Bhubaneswar: In one of its kind in Odisha, the doctors of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaneswar performed hybrid repair of aorta on a patient.

The 50-year-old female patient had consulted the doctors of KIMS with complaints of severe pain in the upper back and chest. On evaluation, she was found to have a dissection of the aorta. An aortic dissection is a condition that causes sudden and severe pain in the chest, back or belly. It involves the aorta which is the main blood vessel that comes out of the heart and carries blood to the body.

In dissection, there is a tear inside the aorta. With the advancement of therapy, causes of aortic dissection are managed by attending the aorta.

In case of this patient, there was a large tear that was extending to the artery supplying blood to the left upper limb. “Our cardiac surgery team of Dr A Sharda and Dr Chandan Kumar Rayohapatra first did carotid to carotid and carotid to left subclavian bypass. These bypass grafts prevented brain stokes and maintained blood supply to the left hand. Then the cardiology team led by Dr Anupam Jena put a covered stent inside the aorta to seal the tear,” a press release of KIMS stated.

This is one of its kind hybrid repair of the aorta in Odisha. An untreated dissection of the aorta can create serious problems as blood gets stuck in the damage part of the wall. As a result, the body organs, which get their blood from the aorta, might not get enough blood. This can lead to problems such as heart attack, brain damage, kidney damage, intestinal problems or inadequate blood flow to the legs or arms. If this happens, the wall of the aorta can burst open leading to internal bleeding leading to an emergency condition.

