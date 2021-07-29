‘One Nation, One Ration’ launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme across the State. Patnaik launched the scheme initiative through video conferences.

According to the ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme, the beneficiaries who are ration cardholders can purchase essential commodities at Public Distribution Shops (PDS) outside the State. Similarly, residents of other States will be able to get the commodities at 10,578 PDS in Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a total of 3.5 crore people of 93 lakh families have been benefitted from the State Food Security programme, which is the State government’s biggest welfare scheme.

The beneficiaries are have been providing rice at Rs 2/kg since 2008 and Re 1/kg from 2013 to the beneficiaries.