One more corona patient found in Odisha's Rourkela

One more tested COVID positive in Odisha: Tally reaches 174

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more person tested positive for COVID 19 today in Odisha. He is a 49 year old male from Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha. Odisha Govt. intimated about it on Tuesday.

After this one, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha rises to 174.

The COVID positive patient from Rourkela is a Kolkata returnee.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being made in this connection.

The I &PR Dept revealed about the case in it official Twitter handle today.

