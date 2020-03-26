Bhubaneswar: One more person tested positive for coronavirus here in Odisha, taking the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to three, the State Health Department said on Thursday .

One more sample has tested positive for @COVID19 in the State. This makes the number of positive cases 3 and all are from Bhubaneswar. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) March 26, 2020

Earlier On March 20, a 19-year-old youth from Bhubaneswar , who returned from UK , was found positive of novel coronavirus . Currently he is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

On March 15, the state reported its first coronavirus positive case. The 31-year old coronavirus infected patient has been admitted to the Capital Hospital here. His condition was stable and improving, sources said.

Meanwhile, the State government has planned to set up two of the largest Covid-19 hospitals here which will have a combined capacity of 1,000 beds and will be functional within a fortnight.

India is witnessing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases. With the latest case reported from Odisha, the total number of coronavirus patients in India now stands at 695.