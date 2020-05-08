coronavirus Odisha
Photo: NPR

One More Positive Case Detected In Bhadrak, Tally Rises To 246 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more positive case has been detected in Bhadrak informed the third health update of 8th May 2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.

He is a  33 yr male and is a Surat returnee.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total number of positive cases in Odisha reaches 246.

You might also like
State

Odisha extends quarantine period from 14 days to 28 days

State

Supreme Court Stays Orissa HC Order On Mandatory COVID-19 Testing For Migrants…

State

Odisha youth barges into quarantine centre, takes photo with migrants; quarantined

State

SBI loans get cheaper; Check details here

Comments
Loading...