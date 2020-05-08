One More Positive Case Detected In Bhadrak, Tally Rises To 246 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: One more positive case has been detected in Bhadrak informed the third health update of 8th May 2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.
He is a 33 yr male and is a Surat returnee.
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total number of positive cases in Odisha reaches 246.
