One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288

Bhubaneswar A 26-year-old man of Ganjam district , who had returned from Surat recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 84.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 288 in the State.

4th Health Update, 9th May One positive in Ganjam 26 yr Male

(Surat returnee. In quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 288 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020

Ganjam remained the worst affected district in Odisha after the return of thousands of migrants workers from Surat in Gujarat.