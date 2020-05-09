One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha's Ganjam; Total 288 in State

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar A 26-year-old  man of Ganjam district , who had returned from Surat recently,  tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district  to 84.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 288 in the State.

Ganjam remained the worst affected district in Odisha after the return of thousands of migrants workers from Surat in Gujarat.

