One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288
Bhubaneswar A 26-year-old man of Ganjam district , who had returned from Surat recently, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 84.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 288 in the State.
4th Health Update, 9th May
One positive in Ganjam
26 yr Male
(Surat returnee. In quarantine)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 288
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
Ganjam remained the worst affected district in Odisha after the return of thousands of migrants workers from Surat in Gujarat.