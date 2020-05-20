COVID Death in Odisha

One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha; Malkangiri reports maiden positive cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more person from Odisha died due to COVID19  taking the death toll  in the State to six on Wednesday.

According to the State Health & Family Welfare Department, the deceased is a 70-year-old male patient of Khurda district. He was admitted to AIIMS Emergency with respiratory distress passed away on Tuesday.


Meanwhile, Malkangiri joined the list of Coronavirus  affected districts as  two persons from the district have been tested positive for the virus. 

Here is the details of shared by the health department: 

RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours: 5612

Cumulative samples tested till date: 105914

Total COVID19 positives: 1052

Active cases: 739

Recovered: 307

Deaths: 6

