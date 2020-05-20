One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha; Malkangiri reports maiden positive cases

One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha; Malkangiri reports maiden positive cases

Bhubaneswar: One more person from Odisha died due to COVID19 taking the death toll in the State to six on Wednesday.

According to the State Health & Family Welfare Department, the deceased is a 70-year-old male patient of Khurda district. He was admitted to AIIMS Emergency with respiratory distress passed away on Tuesday.

Sorry to inform that a 70 year male of Khordha district, having history of comorbidity of hypertension, was admitted in AIIMS Emergency yesterday with respiratory distress and passed away the same day. He has tested positive for COVID-19. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 20, 2020



Meanwhile, Malkangiri joined the list of Coronavirus affected districts as two persons from the district have been tested positive for the virus.

Here is the details of shared by the health department:

RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours: 5612

Cumulative samples tested till date: 105914

Total COVID19 positives: 1052

Active cases: 739

Recovered: 307

Deaths: 6