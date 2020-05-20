One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha; Malkangiri reports maiden positive cases
Bhubaneswar: One more person from Odisha died due to COVID19 taking the death toll in the State to six on Wednesday.
According to the State Health & Family Welfare Department, the deceased is a 70-year-old male patient of Khurda district. He was admitted to AIIMS Emergency with respiratory distress passed away on Tuesday.
Sorry to inform that a 70 year male of Khordha district, having history of comorbidity of hypertension, was admitted in AIIMS Emergency yesterday with respiratory distress and passed away the same day.
He has tested positive for COVID-19.
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Malkangiri joined the list of Coronavirus affected districts as two persons from the district have been tested positive for the virus.
Here is the details of shared by the health department:
RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours: 5612
Cumulative samples tested till date: 105914
Total COVID19 positives: 1052
Active cases: 739
Recovered: 307
Deaths: 6