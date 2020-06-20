One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha; death toll rises to 12

Bhubaneswar: One more persons died of COVID19 in Odisha. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

According to the State Dashboard Website, the coronavirus positive patient died while undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital.

The Health department informed that the deceased is a 60-year old male from Puri district. He was also suffering for long from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease.

With this new death reported today, the total number of deaths in the State reached 12.

In a related development, as many as 179 Corona positive cases were detected from different parts of Odisha which also included 18 NDRF/fire personnel who had returned from Amphan duty West Bengal in the last 24 hours.