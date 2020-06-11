COVID19 death toll in Odisha touches two-digit number as toll rises to 10

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 death toll in Odisha touched the two-digit number as the toll rose to 10 following the death of another coronavirus woman patient in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha government, the deceased is a 38-year-old female from Khurda district. She was under long-standing treatment for psoriasis and was on immunosuppressant drugs, has passed away. Cause of death was septic shock with multi-organ failure.

In a related development, Odisha reported 136 new coronavirus positive cases including 54 ODRAF/ NDRF/Fire Services personnels in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations Department. With this, positive number in the State climbed to 3386.