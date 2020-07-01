covid death in odisha
covid death in odisha (representational image) Credits: Indian Express

One More COVID19 Death In Odisha, Toll Rises To 26

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  One more Covid-19 patient succumbed to the deadly virus today in one of the coronavirus hot-spots of Odisha, Ganjam district.

The deceased was a 52-year male of Ganjam District, informed State Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Regret to inform that a 52-year male Covid positive patient of Ganjam district passed away due to terminal cancer of the lungs with brain metstasis” informs via tweet.

The number of deaths in Ganjam district rose to 15 and in the entire state is 26.

