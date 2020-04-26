One more Covid positive patient recovers in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID positive patient recovered on Sunday, intimated the Health and Family Welfare department. The recovered patient is from Bhubaneswar.

The recovered patient was under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was tested negative.

While the patient has recovered from COVID 19 (Coronavirus), he is still under treatment for his other chronic health conditions. He will be discharged after his recovery from the other health issues, the H and FW tweet said.

