One more COVID positive case reported from Odisha’s Ganjam district

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID19 positive case has been detected in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The new positive case has been reported from Ganjam district, revealed the data shared by the health department in its website.

With today’s fresh case, the positive cases in Ganjam district rose to 3 and in the State now it stands at 170.

As per the Health & Family Welfare Department, a record number of 3535 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the State in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests now stand at 44663 out of which, 60 persons have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are 109 active cases in Odisha.

Here is the complete list of the districts of Odisha and the number of coronavirus cases they have till now.