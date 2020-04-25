COVID-19

One more COVID-19 patient recover in Odisha; Recovery count at 34

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID-19 patient recovered in Odisha, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 34, the Health department said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 patient from Sundergarh district recovered, the Health department tweeted saying,  “Now Sundergarh district has no active cases of COVID-19.

The Health department further said that five districts – Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal- have no active cases of COVID-19. 

So far, 94 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the State among which 34 persons have been recovered while one person has lost his life.

