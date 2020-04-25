One more COVID-19 patient recover in Odisha; Recovery count at 34

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID-19 patient recovered in Odisha, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 34, the Health department said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 patient from Sundergarh district recovered, the Health department tweeted saying, “Now Sundergarh district has no active cases of COVID-19.

Happy to share that one #COVID19 case of Sundargarh (Rourkela) has recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 34. Now Sundargarh district has no active cases of Covid-19. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 25, 2020

The Health department further said that five districts – Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal- have no active cases of COVID-19.

We are happy to share that of the 10 districts where #COVID19 positive cases were detected, 5 districts now have no active cases. These are Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Puri & Dhenkanal. All active cases of remaining five districts are stable & are expected to recover well. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 25, 2020

So far, 94 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the State among which 34 persons have been recovered while one person has lost his life.