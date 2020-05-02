One more COVID-19 patient from Bhubaneswar recovers today

One more COVID-19 patient from Bhubaneswar recovers today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID-19  patient recovered in Odisha, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 56, informed the Health department on Saturday.

The patient, hailing from State capital Bhubaneswar, was discharged from the hospital, tweeted the Health department.

Earlier in the day, seven persons from Jajpur district were tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of positive cases in the state mounted to 157  while 56 patients have recovered so far. One person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease.

You might also like
State

Odisha seeks help of Karnataka, AP for migrants’ return

State

Odisha reports 1 new COVID positive case from Jajpur of Odisha: Tally 157

State

Get SBI loan within 45 minutes without stepping outside your house, no EMI for six…

State

Lock down, social distancing norms violated in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Comments
Loading...