One more COVID-19 patient from Bhubaneswar recovers today

Bhubaneswar: One more COVID-19 patient recovered in Odisha, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 56, informed the Health department on Saturday.

The patient, hailing from State capital Bhubaneswar, was discharged from the hospital, tweeted the Health department.

Earlier in the day, seven persons from Jajpur district were tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of positive cases in the state mounted to 157 while 56 patients have recovered so far. One person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease.