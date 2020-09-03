Rairangpur: A leopard skin seized from Katas village under Manda range in Rairangpur forest divison of Mayurbhanj district. Forest department rushed to the spot on being tipped about the skin trade.

One man was arrested red-handed. Along with one leopard skin, a bike has also been seized by the forest department during the raid.

As per reports the forest department had been tracking the culprits since last 6 to 7 months and finally nabbed Laxman Nayak of Bada Bali Chua today during the smuggling being carried out inside a house of Katas village while some other culprits have fled from the spot.