Athagarh: A person was killed and another was injured following a clash between two groups of people at Bentapada village under Athagrah police limits in Cuttack district.

The deceased has been identified as Mahendra Mohanty of Mohanty-Sahi in Dhanurjaypur village and the injured has been identified as Sanjay Mohanty of the same locality.

According to sources, on July 3, a group of miscreants from Gopal-Sahi of Dhanurjaypur village attacked Mahendra and Sanjay with sharp weapons in the night. Following which both of them got severely injured.

Initially, both of them were rushed and admitted to Athagarh Hospital by the local residents. Later, when their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, Mahendra died yesterday while undergoing treatment.

A case has been filed in this regard at Athagarh Police station, the cops have not detained any of the attackers yet which has fumed the locals.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased has demanded for the immediate arrest of the accused.