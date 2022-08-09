Car crash in Rourkela

One killed, one critical as car crashes into divider in Rourkela

By WCE 6 53 0

Sundergarh: At least one person died and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding Innova car crashed into the divider after losing control in Rourkela. The identity of the deceased and the injured person have not been found yet.

Due to high speed of the car, it hit the divider then it went about 500 meters to the side of the road and crashed into a tree. After being informed, Kashbahal police arrived at the scene and sent the injured person to the hospital.

More information is awaited.

 

