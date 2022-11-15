One killed, one critical after bike hits breakdown truck in Deogarh

Deogarh: In a tragic incident, one was killed and another was critically injured after the bike they were moving on reportedly hit a breakdown truck on National Highway number (NH) 49 near Purana Gada bypass here in Odisha this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Rathor and the other is yet to be ascertained. Besides, they were the residents of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the duo was en route on their bike to their destination. A breakdown truck was stranded on the road for some unknown reason. As the victim who was driving the bike was unable to see the truck and collided directly with it.

As a result, Aditya died on the spot and the pillion was critically injured.

Soon, the local people who were present on the spot rushed to their aid.

Soon, the police was informed about the incident, and in the meantime, the ambulance was also called.

Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and seized the boy, wherein the critically injured was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter.