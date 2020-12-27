One Killed, More Than 15 Injured In Bus Mishap In Odisha

Rourkela: One killed and more than fifteen others sustained injuries after a minibus turned turtle near Balughat Panposh in Rourkela district today morning.

Sources said, the ill fated private bus was on its way to Rourkela from Lathikata, when the driver lost control over his wheels and hit the divider and then overturned. Following which one person was killed and more than 15 sustained injuries.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and were immediately admitted to Rourkela Govt Hospital .

Later, the police have started a probe into the accident.